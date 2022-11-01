What's New at the Q? Veterans Day coming up next week

Whew! What a whirlwind October has been! We sure enjoyed the costume parade and ghost hunt. Thanks to all you hunters who helped us find them!
Nov. 11 marks the celebration of Veterans Day. The library will close that day, but we will reopen on the Nov. 12 for normal hours. Veterans Day, originally called Armistice Day, was proclaimed a national holiday by President Woodrow Wilson to celebrate those who fought in World War I. Today we celebrate all veterans for their selfless service to our country.
I have been enjoying Ashley’s story time. She recently read some not-so-scary monster stories and had fun turning kids into mummies. Kids, if you love to sing, dance, and hear some great stories, grab your mummy, or daddy, and meet us Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.! Parents, story time is for kids 4 and under.
Judy’s brick club is great fun too, it’s creative building with Legos at its best! Jade is busy building a display of Native American Folktales that you can browse and check out.
If you are interested in these programs, stop by the library or call us and we will happily tell you all about them. Don’t forget, we have free Wi-Fi as well as free computer access, mobile printing, hotspots, and so much more!
Looking forward to seeing you at the Q!
If you go
WHAT: Q.B. Boydstun Library.
WHERE: 201 E. South Ave.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
INFO: (918) 478-3587 or www.eodls.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.