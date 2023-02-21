Webbers Falls Schools Superintendent Chris Whelan will be the speaker for the Muskogee County Democrats at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.The meeting will be held at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. A business meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Whelan will explain school finances and the uses of state and federal funding. Muskogee County Democrats support public education as a priority for Oklahoma and they are interested in learning more about the funding process. Plans for future events will be discussed. Members are asked to bring snacks to share.
editor's pick
Whelan to speak to Muskogee County Democrats
- Submitted by Judy Ross Moore
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Muskogee man dies in single-vehicle crash
- Okie from Muskogee: Helping others through work keeps Cooper busy
- Updated: Tyler leaves Gore for Sallisaw
- Tahlequah man sentenced to federal prison
- Pedestrian injured in collision
- Thursday's prep roundup: Okay advances, others hanging on or ousted
- Port Muskogee awards new residents $10K stipends
- Birding Today: Nest boxes for owls provide shelter
- Hilldale announces valedictorian, salutatorian
- Repping our peeps: Fort Gibson is here as usual, but for two other schools, a state-kind of mind is a first such feeling
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.