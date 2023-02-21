Webbers Falls Schools Superintendent Chris Whelan will be the speaker for the Muskogee County Democrats at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.The meeting will be held at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. A business meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Whelan will explain school finances and the uses of state and federal funding. Muskogee County Democrats support public education as a priority for Oklahoma and they are interested in learning more about the funding process. Plans for future events will be discussed. Members are asked to bring snacks to share. 

