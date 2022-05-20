WASHINGTON — The White House issued the following statement on May 19, by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Oklahoma abortion bill:
The President believes that women have the fundamental right to make their own reproductive health choices. Roe has been the law of the land for almost 50 years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned. Today's action by the Oklahoma legislature is the most extreme effort to undo these fundamental rights we have seen to date.
In addition, it adopts Texas' absurd plan to allow private citizens to sue their neighbors for providing reproductive health care and helping women to exercise their constitutional rights.
This is part of a growing effort by ultra MAGA officials across the country to roll back the freedoms we should not take for granted in this country. They are starting with reproductive rights, but the American people need to know that other fundamental rights, including the right to contraception and marriage equality, are at risk.
The President is committed to standing up for these constitutional rights, and for protecting Americans' fundamental freedoms.
