Updated: June 29, 2022 @ 12:11 am
Bobby Cub Whitewater has won the Democratic race for District 1 Cherokee County commissioner.
With all 11 precincts reporting, Whitewater received 795 votes or 58.16 percent.
Randy Jones received 572 votes, or 41.84 percent.
