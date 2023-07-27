When folks in Eufaula say Whole Hawg, they mean it.
The 39th annual Whole Hawg Days celebration, which runs Thursday through Saturday, features all sorts of activities all around Eufaula and Lake Eufaula.
One highlight is the Pork Cook-off in which contestants keep their cookers smoking all day Saturday, then have pulled pork ready for a free sandwich giveaway at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Cooks compete not only for best pulled pork, but also Best Ribs and Best “Mystery Meat.”
Eufaula Chamber of Commerce President Jay Hunn, who coordinates the cook-off, said the Mystery Meat is a different part of a pig each year.
“Last year, we cooked pigs ears, and it really threw some of them for a loop on how to properly cook a pig ear,” he said. “Apparently the internet was not kind to them because there were some pretty rough recipes on that.”
Cook-off contestant Lee Wallace said he had four pigs’ ears to try at last year’s contest.
“We tried a deep fried one; that didn’t work,” Wallace said. “The one we ended up turning in, I wrapped it in tinfoil and boiled it more or less. It turned out good, it won.”
The Mystery Meat and the rib entries are not served to the public.
Hunn said cook-off participants will find out this year’s Mystery Meat when they pick up their pork Friday afternoon.
“They guys are always wondering what I’m going to throw at them,” he said.
The cook-off usually attracts 20 contestants, he said.
“And the guys are always trying new stuff all the time,” Hunn said. “Most of them are very seasoned, which makes it very difficult to judge because it’s all good. The guys are well-educated as to what they want the pork to look like, and they make a whole bunch of it.”
People can get free pulled pork sandwiches at 5 p.m. Saturday from the contestants, Hunn said. Participants prepare 80 pounds of pork sandwiches to give out each year, he said.
“That makes us very unique,” he said. “Nobody else does that.”
Wallace said he usually cooks 12 pork butts, seven to eight pounds each.
“That makes about eight racks of ribs and four pork loins,” he said, adding that he began cooking as part of his church’s team.
“It was to show that we were participating and wanted to be part of the community,” he said. “And my love is just cooking.”
Chamber Executive Director Serina Kleveter listed a slew of other activities.
“We have the largest poker run in Oklahoma with our participating marinas,” she said. “We had 369 entries in the poker run.”
The craft show at Posey Park attracts about 100 vendors and 14 food trucks, Kleveter said.
The parade, 7 p.m. Friday along Main Street, has the theme “Freedom, Inspiration and Hope.” Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third places
“Anybody can be in the parade, there is no sign-up,” Kleveter said. “They show up at 6 p.m. at the high school. We usually have about 30 involved.”
The Whole Hawg Car Show runs 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Second and Golding Streets. There will be cash drawings every hour. Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place, as well as People’s Choice. Classes include classic cars, classic trucks, motorcycles, race cars, tractors and “under construction.”
A new event is a cruise night, 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday along Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.