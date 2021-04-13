Whole Health: Helping MAP the future of health care

The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) has undertaken a mission to change the way health care is delivered, moving from the problem-focused, diagnosis-driven medical model into a patient-centered, proactive system of care that focuses on what is most important to the veteran. This new approach, called Whole Health, focuses on the whole person and empowers individuals to reflect on eight areas of self-care and how VA can support veterans in living their best life.
Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals. It is values-based and starts with a discussion about the veteran’s MAP: Mission, Aspirations and Purpose (MAP).
There are several tools available to assist in exploring these values, including the Personal Health Inventory, or PHI. The PHI is a self-paced tool that explores the eight areas of self-care and allows you to rate how you feel you are doing in that area and where you would like to be in the future. After completing this tool, you can discuss it with members of your health team and create action steps to reach your goals.
As part of this Whole Health approach, veterans will be seeing some new services available in 2021. One of these is called Whole Health Coaching. This service can take place individually or in a group setting and helps you dig into your MAP to create a Personal Health Plan. This plan includes action steps to reach health and wellness goals.
Examples of action steps can include researching VA services and programs available for support or education, taking up yoga or tai chi, or using clinical services for support and wellness.
Start a conversation with your health team about your needs or learn about Whole Health practices from other veterans through the Introduction to Whole Health and Taking Charge of My Life and Health courses.
VA staff and veteran peers will support and guide you through the Personal Health Inventory self-assessment and help you create your Personal Health Plan. What matters to you will shape your plan and drive your choice of well-being programs and clinical treatments. The road to better health and well-being starts here with you.
More information on Whole Health programs and services is available at www.va.gov/wholehealth, or you can reach out to the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Whole Health Coordinator Joan McWilliams at (918) 577-3310.
