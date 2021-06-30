Wickizer retiring but remaining in Muskogee

After 11 years as Grace Episcopal Church rector, the Rev. Bob Wickizer says he's moving on, but not moving away.
Wednesday marks Wickizer's final day as rector. He said he wants to give the church time to find new leadership and work on their own program of reinventing the church. He said that, at 69, he is three years shy of the church's mandatory retirement age of 72.
"It came down to my realization that, in the post-COVID world, the church and institutions of all kinds are going to have to reinvent themselves," he said. "And that's a five-year project, and I realized I would be right in the middle of that and I'd have to leave."
For example, the old idea of a church parish implies a geographic boundary, he said.
"With digital stuff, those boundaries are evaporating," he said. "Parish means all the people you bring in online every Sunday and all the people you bring into your educational programs online or in person."
Wickizer came to Grace in 2010, as the church was embarking on a massive renovation. He called it a glorious remodel.
"This year, with COVID, we added all the digital video capability within the church," he said. "That's a huge extension of the church into the wider world."
B.J. Charbonneau, a Eucharistic lay minister at Grace, called Wickizer "the best, most decent, loving, caring man in the whole world."
"He's been our stable shepherd," she said.
Wickizer said his ministry at Grace has been mostly one of preparation, "transitioning this church over the long period from a professional set to more of the average Muskogee demographic."
He said he and his family plan to stay around Muskogee. He said he plans to write some science fiction and nonfiction books. He also plans to explore theoretical physics.
"In the fall, I'm going to start taking the first two MIT online graduate math courses," he said. "My old mentor in college is still publishing papers at 80 in physics.
Wickizer also plans to spend more time at Muskogee's Pecan Creek Winery, which he co-owns.
An interim priest will be appointed to serve for six to 12 months,
During the time, a church pastoral search committee will find and meet with candidates for the next priest, Wickizer said.
