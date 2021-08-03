Willey Street repaired

Damage to Willey Street south of Fort Gibson has been repaired through the town of Fort Gibson's collaboration with Muskogee County and the Cherokee Nation, officials say.
The three entities recently marked completion of the $40,000 renovation project that included refurbishing a half mile of Willey. The street’s damaged areas had a 2-inch overlay of asphalt after they were repaired, according to a Cherokee Nation media release.
Fort Gibson Town Administrator Brian DeShazo said the road was damaged during the floods of may 2019.
"Two Mile Road was underwater and Oklahoma Highway 10 was underwater, so all those residents had to travel up Benge Road and Willey Road," DeShazo said. "So it got 10 times as much traffic as it normally does. It really just punished those roads. We wanted to make those a priority."
Tribal Councilor Mike Dobbins earmarked part of Cherokee Nation motor vehicle tag funding for District 4 to assist with this completion of the rehabilitation project. The funding helped with the purchasing of materials while the Muskogee County workers completed the road’s makeover, according to the release.
“I'm proud of the efforts that we've all taken to make the needed improvements to one of our local communities,” Dobbins said. “These improvements are happening all across our reservation and they benefit everyone, Cherokee and non-Cherokee citizens alike. I'm thankful to the support of our Tribal Council and administration for all the assistances and efforts they lead to continue making these kinds of improvements.”
DeShazo said the town is working with Doke and the Cherokee Nation on future projects, potentially including similar repairs to Benge Road.
"We're in discussions with them right now," Doke said. "We have the numbers, we presented them with the numbers the other day. Now I need to work up the contract to the city, and we already submitted a proposal for the Cherokee Nation. We're waiting on formal approval from the Nation on it, then we'll have a proposal to pitch to the city."
Doke said the district is doing widespread repairs to county roads damaged in February's sub-freezing weather.
"My goal is by fall to have every road repacked and resealed," he said.
