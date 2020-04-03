'Last person standing' carries family business into its second century

Barry Love, chief executive officer and president of Love Bottling Co., shows off a plaque presented by the Coca-Cola Co. in recognition of the company's 100 years as a bottling partner. 

William Barry Love, chief executive officer and president of Love Bottling Company, has died at 64 years old, confirmed Cornerstone Funeral Home on Friday.

Love died April 1, the funeral home said. 

A cause of death has not been released. 

