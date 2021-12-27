Wilson appointed interim US attorney for Eastern District

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, announced Monday that Christopher J. Wilson has been appointed by United States Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and sworn in by Chief United States District Ronald A. White as Interim United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. The appointment became effective on Dec. 26, and will continue for a period of 120 days.
Wilson has been the acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District pursuant to the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998 since March 1. Prior to his designation as acting U.S. attorney, Wilson was the first assistant U.S. attorney and previously served as chief of the Criminal Division.
“I am humbled and honored to continue serving as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma,” Wilson said. “I believe there is no higher calling than to protect and serve the people of the Eastern District, and I am blessed to work with an amazing team at the United States Attorney’s Office. In coordination with our local, state, tribal and federal partners, the men and women in the U.S. Attorney’s Office are committed to discharging our mission of prosecuting violations of federal law, pursuing justice for crime victims, and protecting the security and financial interests of the United States.”
Wilson has been an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma since 2006. As a federal prosecutor, Wilson handled a wide variety of criminal matters including terrorism, violent crime, firearms, white collar, public corruption, narcotics, and child exploitation. He served as the Eastern District’s Anti-Terrorism Advisory Council coordinator (ATAC), National Security Cyber specialist (NSCS), Computer Hacking and Intellectual Property coordinator (CHIP), Project Safe Childhood coordinator (PSC), Elder Justice coordinator (EJC), District Security manager (DOSM), and Crisis Management coordinator (CMC). In 2018, Wilson received the Executive Office of United States Attorneys Director’s Award for Superior Performance in Indian Country.
Wilson, a life-long resident of Oklahoma, received his Bachelor of Science degree from Oklahoma Christian College in 1986, graduating summa cum laude, and his Juris Doctor with Distinction degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 1989. Wilson’s career as a criminal prosecutor began in 1991 as an assistant district attorney in Pittsburg County. He served as the first assistant for Oklahoma’s 18th Prosecutorial District (Pittsburg and Haskell counties) for two district attorneys and was the elected district attorney for District 18 from January 2003 to April 2006.
