Winners of Student Art Show announced

Muskogee Art Guild has released the names of the winners of the Student Art Show, which continues through March 30. The show is held at the Muskogee Art Guild, 211 W. Broadway.
The following are the winners of the Muskogee Art Guild Student Show:
Division 1 Painting
Best of Division: Kylee Stephens, Warner. First: Hannah Dunlap, Home School; Second: Zadie Clifton, Porum; Third: Zachary Tallor, Porum; Honorable Mention: Kylee Salas.
3-D
First: Keliah Stephens, Checotah; Second, Tyler Taylor, Porum; Third: Anna Fischer, Checotah; Honorable Mention: Shyann Bryant, Checotah.
Division 1 Drawing
First: Raya Kennedy, Porum; Second, Constance Lyons, Warner; Third: Jacklyn Glisson, Warner; Honorable Mention: Ashton Spain, Warner.
Division 2 Drawing
Best of Division: Amy Berry, Checotah. First: Jordan Carter, Porum; Second: RheAnna Cowan, Checotah; Third: Khyle Flynn, Porum; Honorable Mention: Katie Welch, Warner.
Photography
First: Jalie Watts, Warner; Second, Skyler Hopkins, Checotah; Third, Heavyn Gibson, Checotah; Honorable Mention: Lalontee Buncik, Checotah.
Division 2 Painting
First: Preston McBay, Porum; Second: Isaiah Brown, Checotah; Third: Jordan Carter, Porum; Honorable Mention: Charlie Creekbaum, Checotah.
