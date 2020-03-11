Winners of Student Art Show announced

Muskogee Art Guild has released the names of the winners of the Student Art Show, which continues through March 30. The show is held at the Muskogee Art Guild, 211 W. Broadway.

The following are the winners of the Muskogee Art Guild Student Show:

Division 1 Painting

Best of Division: Kylee Stephens, Warner. First: Hannah Dunlap, Home School; Second: Zadie Clifton, Porum; Third: Zachary Tallor, Porum; Honorable Mention: Kylee Salas.

3-D

First: Keliah Stephens, Checotah; Second, Tyler Taylor, Porum; Third: Anna Fischer, Checotah; Honorable Mention: Shyann Bryant, Checotah.

Division 1 Drawing

First: Raya Kennedy, Porum; Second, Constance Lyons, Warner; Third: Jacklyn Glisson, Warner; Honorable Mention: Ashton Spain, Warner.

Division 2 Drawing

Best of Division: Amy Berry, Checotah. First: Jordan Carter, Porum; Second: RheAnna Cowan, Checotah; Third: Khyle Flynn, Porum; Honorable Mention: Katie Welch, Warner.

Photography

First: Jalie Watts, Warner; Second, Skyler Hopkins, Checotah; Third, Heavyn Gibson, Checotah; Honorable Mention: Lalontee Buncik, Checotah.

Division 2 Painting

First: Preston McBay, Porum; Second: Isaiah Brown, Checotah; Third: Jordan Carter, Porum; Honorable Mention: Charlie Creekbaum, Checotah.

