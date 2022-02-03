A winter blast that dropped temperatures to well below Freezing Thursday could continue through Friday.
The National Weather Service says a winter storm warning remains in effect until 3 p.m. Friday in eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.
According to the advisory, another round of light to moderate snow will move into eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas Thursday afternoon and continue to spread across the area into tonight before ending early Friday morning. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are possible through early Friday morning.
City of Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans said Muskogee received about 1.5 inches of snow, which is less than the 4 to 6 inches originally predicted.
"There will be a lull in the precipitation through the day and there is another band that is predicted to come in later this afternoon into tonight," Evans said Thursday morning. "The National Weather Service predicted that we could receive at least another inch, possibly up to three inches tonight."
City of Muskogee road crews began salting, sanding and brining streets when the sleet began, he said. However crews have not begun major plowing.
"We don't want to plow the snow all the way down to the ice," Evans said, adding that the snow actually could provide better traction on the icy roads.
"They did plow the Columbus Street bridge, it was beginning to pile up," he said. "But they are monitoring the streets.
City crews are on the scene of a water line break at Jefferson and Summit streets, Evans said.
Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith warns people not to bring in their patio heaters or other outside units inside to heat homes. He said bringing them inside could increase the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.