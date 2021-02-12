The National Weather Service has lessened the amount of snow expected for Muskogee during Sunday, said Jeff Smith, Muskogee County Emergency Management director.
The NWS notice says a high impact weather storm is expected across eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas Saturday night through Monday.
Total snow accumulations of five to seven inches are expected, the NWS said. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero are expected.
According to Muskogee's AccuWeather website, winds could gust to 21 mph.
A winter storm warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Monday.
"The temperatures right now are at the top of our priority list," Smith said. "We do have a plan to attack the snow."
The Tahlequah Police Department has set up a temporary shelter, through next Friday, within its department for people who don't have a place to stay or who do not have heat in their homes, according to a Tahlequah Police Department Facebook post.
