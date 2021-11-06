City of Muskogee officials and workers gave Marsha Wiseman a reception Friday on her last day as executive assistant to the city manager. She has worked in the position for seven years.
featured
Wiseman celebrates with reception
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
age 84, retired U.S. Army veteran and long time resident of Muskogee, OK, passed away, Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in his home with family at bedside. Arrangements are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
retired welder, of Checotah, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021 at the age of 95. No local services are planned at this time. You may offer online condolences to Ralph's family at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
age 91, retired U.S. Army veteran, transitioned, Sunday, October 31, 2021. Service, Monday, November 8th,12 Noon, Oasis Community Church, Muskogee. Visitation, Sunday, November 7th, Chapel/House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee, 4P.M. until 6P.M. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
Most Popular
Articles
- Arkansas man who shot himself in Checotah identified
- How it came to be: Introducing the All-Indian Bowl Era team
- Investigation of Broken Arrow man leads to rescue of children, arrests across U.S. and Norway
- Muskogee grad maintains perfect GPA at OU
- Area doctor formally charged with murder
- Arrest made in Haskell homicide investigation
- Muskogee County District Court 11.01.21
- Three Forks History: Ghost sighting caused a panic
- Muskogee police report 11.01.21
- Horning: It's not that he's a Heisman candidate, but why Caleb Williams now must be
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.