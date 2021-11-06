Wiseman celebrates with reception

Marsha Wiseman, left, smiles at a candy kiss she got from Robin Orman, assistant to the assistant city manager.

 CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

City of Muskogee officials and workers gave Marsha Wiseman a reception Friday on her last day as executive assistant to the city manager. She has worked in the position for seven years.

