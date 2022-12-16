Women In Safe Home Inc. received a $10,000 grant from the Kirschner Trusts at the Oklahoma City Community Foundation. The grant will be used to assist in funding WISH, which will allow WISH to expand access to its programs and services.
The Kirschner Grant will help defray the utility costs at the shelter. The WISH program provided crisis intervention and safety planning to 464 victims and shelter, legal and resource advocacy, transportation, life skills assistance, sexual assault advocacy, and individual and group to 195 victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking in fiscal year 2022.
“We are so pleased to receive this grant,” said Evelyn Hibbs, executive director of WISH. “WISH has received major cuts in funding in the last two years that has resulted in a loss of employees and programs. The Kirschner grant will allow us to move money that was used for utilities to other program services.”
Founded in 1969, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that works with donors throughout the state to create charitable funds that will benefit our community both now and in the future. Information: www.occf.org.
