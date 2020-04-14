With people at home, recycling's increased

William Dewel wears a protective mask as he brings bottles and boxes to Muskogee's Recycle Drop-Off Center.
It's a trip he deems essential.
"Because too much waste is piled up in the landfill," Dewel said.
The Drop-Off Center, located at Main and Iola streets, is seeing more activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"For the most part, the recycling center is busier than ever," said City of Muskogee Stormwater Technician Karen Coker, who oversees the center. "People are staying home, so they're recycling more. They're going through things and cleaning out things."
Coker said she fields a number of calls each day.
"We have new customers and current customers wondering if it's indeed open," she said.
Cardboard and paper recycling has picked up because people are bringing old magazines and newspapers, she said.
"Georgia-Pacific makes the paper products, so it's a win-win," Coker said. "The guy from Georgia-Pacific comes two times a week to make sure the bins are cleaned out and available."
She said people are bringing more glass bottles because they're drinking more, and more plastic bottles because they're doing more laundry. Plastic bottles go to a company called National Waste, Coker said.
The city works with INCOR to operate the recycling center. INCOR clients help collect and dispose of the recyclables.
"INCOR has been very conscientious in supplying gloves, hand sanitizer, masks," Coker said. "They have set up social distancing inside the trailer where the clients will sit. They have made squares and tables where clients will be sorting plastic items six feet apart. They have signs on the door leading into the trailer."
Center supervisor Jerry Hunt Jr. said they take clients' temperatures when they come to work. Those with temperatures above 100.4 degrees are sent home.
Hunt said clients change their gloves each time they work with a customer.
"We sanitize our masks each day. We have a sanitizing station at the door," he said.
Coker said the center now is mostly self-service, "so the workers there don't have to come into close contact with customers."
The center takes aluminum, tin, glass, she said.
The center limits what types of plastic can be brought. Coker said only bottles with numbers 1 or 2 are accepted.
Containers with the number 1 are soft drink bottles and smaller water bottles.
Containers with the number 2 are detergent, milk and some gallon water bottles.
The center does not take plastic containers, numbered three to 5, such as cottage cheese containers, she said.
Polystyrene, or Styrofoam, is not accepted.
"The good thing is that Styrofoam in the landfill doesn't weigh much," Coker said. So, on one side, the city is not having to pay a lot to dump the Styrofoam because it is lightweight, the city is charged by weight."
The bad side is that polystyrene does not decompose for hundreds of years, she said.
