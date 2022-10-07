A Gore woman has been arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder in a cold case following an investigation by the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office into a 2016 death.
Misty Dawn Perry, 33, was booked into the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility at 4:18 p.m. Thursday on a complaint of first-degree murder.
She is accused of the slaying of Sarah Diane Diamond, 29, also of Gore.
"It was originally thought to be a suicide, but it was always fishy," said Larry Edwards, Muskogee County District Attorney. "I was pretty proud of the sheriff's office for the investigation they did."
The investigation is ongoing, Edwards said.
Perry is expected to be in Muskogee County District Court on Tuesday, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.