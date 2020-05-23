A Muskogee woman awaits sentencing after entering a blind plea in Muskogee County District Court to manslaughter and several other charges.
Addison Paige Clark, 30, was charged in June 2019 with manslaughter, driving under the influence and causing great bodily harm, transporting an open container, failure to yield, failure to carry insurance, and driving with a suspended license.
A blind plea is when a defendant enters a plea of guilty and allows the judge to determine what the sentence will be.
She will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. July 24.
Clark was accused of driving a 2007 Dodge Nitro, colliding with Josh Jackson, 32, of Muskogee, and his wife Emilie, while the pair were riding a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle down York Street on June 21, 2019. Josh Jackson died at the scene.
The responding officer to the scene, Tyler Griffith, found Clark with a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on her person," as well as an open container of alcohol in her vehicle.
Clark's blood-alcohol content at the time of the collision was 0.21 percent, according to court records. The legal limit in Oklahoma is .08.
In September, Emilie Jackson testified about the injuries she suffered in the crash. She said she first noticed a lot of blood as she was lying in the street. She had severe cuts and abrasions to her right eye, a permanent scar on her forehead, a fractured orbital of the right eye, and a fractured hip, as well as multiple bruises.
First-degree manslaughter is punishable by a minimum of four years and up to life in prison.
Josh Jackson's mother, Debra Adney, said at the time of her son's death she believed Clark should receive a life sentence.
"She robbed Josh of watching his children grow up. He won't ever get to walk his daughters down the aisle. He won't ever get to be a grandpa," Adney said. "I think she should spend her life in prison and count her lucky stars that someone can bring her kids to see her."
