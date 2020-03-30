COVID-19 has shut down visitation in many assisted living centers and nursing homes, which in turn prevents people from visiting their loved ones in those facilities.
Vicky Buckmaster hadn't spoken to her mother Bernice Boyd in three weeks by the time Sunday rolled around, marking Boyd's 98th birthday. The outbreak of COVID-19 meant Vicky, 75, could no longer visit her mother in the Country Gardens Assisted Living home where Boyd lives.
"It’s been a nightmare, because before all this started, I went to see her every day, and spent three or four hours with her every day for the last two years," Buckmaster said. "It’s just been a nightmare not being able to talk to her or see her."
Speaking with Boyd over the phone was difficult because Boyd is hard of hearing and has dementia, Buckmaster said.
But on Sunday, Buckmaster hatched a plan to celebrate her mother's birthday: she had a cake sent to the facility, and made a sign saying 'Happy birthday' that Boyd could see from her window.
"They allowed me to take it up there and they let me talk to her from outside to inside," Buckmaster said. "We were probably still about 20 feet apart."
Boyd was able to understand and talk with her daughter from inside the facility, and enjoyed her cake and ice cream, Buckmaster said.
"They allowed me to talk to her and she had the biggest smile on her face, she was just glowing, because we were making a big deal about her birthday," Buckmaster said. "I didn’t know she had so many teeth. She was just grinning from ear to ear."
Buckmaster said she was glad to see her mother after so long apart.
"It just absolutely made my day and made her day," Buckmaster said. "It was wonderful. She did understand, and I could understand her and it was such a blessing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.