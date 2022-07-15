Woman convicted of murder died from self-inflicted means

A woman convicted of killing an elderly Muskogee woman in 2000 died while in custody, and officials say she took her own life.
Amanda Kay Lane, 38, was pronounced dead at Saint Anthony Hospital in Shawnee on Feb. 28. She died after being transported from the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud.
Her autopsy report states Lane was "found hanging using the strings of her shorts in a jail cell."
"Investigation and examination are consistent with self-inflicted injury," the report states.
Lane pleaded no contest in 2001 for the Nov. 3, 2000, brutal beating death and robbery of 84-year-old Bertha Lee Pippin. Lane, who lived next door to Pippin, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, as well as a sentence of life in prison for robbery by force or fear.
Josh Ward, Oklahoma Department of Corrections director of communications, said the case was investigated by the Oklahoma Office of the Inspector General.
"All unattended inmate deaths are looked at by the inspector general," he said.
Lane's body was transported from the hospital to the medical examiner's office in Oklahoma City where an autopsy was performed.
The autopsy report states Lane was alone in her cell when she was found.
"... the decedent was found with a ligature around her neck tied to the upper rung of the steel ladder of the bunkbed," the report states.
Another mark noted was an abrasion on her lower left back, but the medical examiner also noted words written on her legs.
"There were also written words such as 'SO WILL I' on the right leg and 'BROKEN VESSalS AMAZING GRACE' on the left leg."
