A woman whose body was found following a fire at Greenleaf Apartments in July died of natural causes, according to the autopsy report from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office.
"No evidence of thermal injury or carbon monoxide poisoning," the report states.
Rebekah Carrie Lyth, 47, was found on the second floor at 715 S. York St., on July 12.
Lyth was reported missing on July 11. Cathleen Collins of Krebs said Lyth, her stepdaughter, was an outgoing woman.
"She'd talk to anybody, and it didn't matter what it was about, she'd just talk, just to talk to somebody," Collins said, adding that Lyth had faced challenges over the past 15 years and found a home at Greenleaf about a month ago.
"She loved to draw and when she was younger, she had been an extra in a lot of movies and TV programs, such as 'Kindergarten Cop' and 'Doogie Howser: M.D.' and some other TV shows," Collins said. "When they brought back the 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' to small towns, she and her sister would dress up as the characters and do little skits in front of the theater screens."
Lyth's Facebook profile said she was from Palmdale, California.
Collins said she had been married to Lyth's father for about 30 years and that Lyth's mother was no longer living. Collins said Lyth had eight children, and that Collins had adopted three of them, ages 15, 18 and 19.
