A woman who was driving under the influence when she killed a Muskogee man and injured his wife has been sentenced in federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Addison Paige Clark, 30, was sentenced to 60 months in prison and three years of supervised release for the death of Joshua Ray Jackson and injuring his wife, Emilie Jackson. Clark was also ordered to pay $14,326.26 in restitution.
Clark was charged with involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country and driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance resulting in great bodily injury.
Clark was accused of driving a 2007 Dodge Nitro, colliding with Joshua Ray Jackson, 32, of Muskogee, and his wife Emilie, while the pair were riding a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle down York Street in June 2019.
The responding officer to the scene, Tyler Griffith, found Clark with a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on her person," as well as an open container of alcohol in her vehicle.
Clark's blood-alcohol content at the time of the collision was 0.21 percent, according to Muskogee County court records. The legal limit in Oklahoma is .08.
Clark entered a guilty plea to killing Joshua Jackson and injuring Emilie Jackson, while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance.
“Driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol is a serious offense and poses a grave danger to the public," said acting U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Wilson." Any loss of life is tragic, but it is even more so when the situation could have been avoided by making proper choices. The defendant’s senseless decision to drive her vehicle under the influence of alcohol and cannabinoids resulted in a motorcyclist being killed and the motorcycle passenger being seriously injured. This office is committed to not only holding criminals responsible for their actions, but also supporting the survivors of their needless actions.”
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the hearing. Clark was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal to await commitment to a United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve her non-paroleable sentence of incarceration.
