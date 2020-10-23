Woman injured in Cherokee County crash

A Rose woman was driving under the influence when she was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Cherokee County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Anna Walker, 29, was stable when she was admitted to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa with head and leg injuries, the report states. Her condition was unavailable.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 1:26 a.m. Friday on County Road North 495, approximately 13.6 miles north of Tahlequah. Walker was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox northbound at an unsafe speed, missed a curve, drove off the road approximately 150 feet and struck a tree. She was not wearing a seat belt, the report states.
