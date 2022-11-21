A woman injured in a Wagoner County collision on Sunday died early Monday morning, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Tonya Delozier, 34, of Tulsa was pronounced dead at 1:29 a.m. at Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 3:47 p.m. Sunday on East 700 Road, about 4 miles east of Wagoner in Wagoner County. Delozier was driving a 2015 Hyundai Elantra westbound, and Zachary Worrell, 31, of Olton, Texas, was driving a 2016 Toyota Tundra eastbound. Delozier drove left of center and struck the vehicle Worrell was driving. Delozier was not wearing a seat belt; Worrell was wearing one, the report states.
