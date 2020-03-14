Nannette Williamson-Oldfield knows what it’s like to miss the high school prom because she didn’t have a dress. That’s why she wants girls from area schools to enjoy that moment in their lives.
Williamson-Oldfield has organized Prom Wish at Eastside Community Church, 500 E. Peak Blvd. Williamson-Oldfield is a member of the church.
“I’m from a small town and was raised poor,” she said. “I wanted the girls to go and hold their head up. This has been on my heart for a few years.”
The event, described as Preview and Pickup Days, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and March 21.
More than 300 dresses hang in racks inside the church, and they continue to accept donations, Williamson-Oldfield said.
“We had two donated (Friday) and four donated Thursday,” she said. “We have about million dollars in the dresses. Some are brand new and still have the price tag on them.”
Gary Underwood, the church’s pastor for eight years, said it will be the first year for the event.
“Girls can come in with their parents to see if can they find a dress,” he said. “Some people have a hard time financially. This is an outreach for the community.
“The girls have to come with one parent. We don’t want any siblings (brother or sister) to come to the event because it keeps down the traffic. They also need to bring a school ID to verify they are from one of the local schools.”
Williamson-Oldfield and Underwood say use of the dresses is free.
“The only thing we ask is to bring them back so the next girl can use them next year,” she said.
Williamson-Oldfield hopes the event is a springboard to bigger things that she has in mind for the future.
“We’re going to do it right next year, and we’ve already got a volunteer beautician and the girls will be able to get their nails done,” she said. “It’s my dream to have a storefront of some kind where we’ll have chairs and music. I want these girls to hold their head up and say, ‘I’m going to get a dress.’
“My sister (Rita Shamblin) and I are doing this, but it’s for the girls. I pray about this. I’ve never had a daughter, but I know what’s it like to not go to the prom.”
If you go
WHAT: Prom Wish Preview and Pickup Days.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., March 17 and 21.
WHERE: Eastside Community Church, 500 E. Peak Blvd.
ADMISSION: Dresses are free to use but must be returned.
INFO: (918) 682-0791.
