Scores of women attending the Women’s Leadership Conference luncheon Thursday stood when Tammy Taylor asked if anyone had anything to celebrate.
“We’re here, We have things we have overcome, we have jobs, we can spend some time together, that’s a celebration,” said Taylor, Oklahoma Gas and Electric community affairs manager. “Everyone just clap for each other.”
Applause filled the Indian Capital Training Center’s conference center. The luncheon capped the week-long Women’s Leadership Conference, presented by Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce.
April Jones, human resource manager for the Creek Nation, said the Creek Nation was one of the conference’s presenting sponsors. She said she benefited from it as well.
“I feel like I gained a lot of knowledge from a lot of women who are strong in the community,” Jones said. “And it’s a great way to network and to meet people.”
Attendees had the opportunity to have a professional portrait taken.
“We have nine different sites, so we put out a lot of email, and with the portrait, they get to see who I am, instead of just being a name,” Jones said.
Kathy Adair, business and industry director at ICTC, has been involved with the women’s conference for about 10 years. She said she loved seeing all the younger women.
“There’s a whole new bunch of faces,” Adair said. “And they’re all talking and meeting each other and learning how to run their businesses and how to work together. They all are working, trying to get better leadership skills. This is a great conference. They can come and join other women, hear speakers and their success stories.”
Conference-goers attended several days of online ZOOM conferences earlier in the week.
Muskogee County Head Start family coordinator Amy Slicis learned a lot from a session on “The Imposter Syndrome” by Kristi Spaethe, CEO of The People’s Perspective.
“We have anxiety, like you’re super successful, but you don’t believe you are,” Slicis said. “Knowing is half the battle, and then you can do some positive self talk. When we start feeling down about how we’re doing, we talk to ourselves and change.”
Connors State College academic affairs coordinator Haley Hilton said she loved seeing how women were empowered, “especially in these times.”
“With the way the world is and the way politics are and all these different separations going on between communities and states, I love being able to see all the women together, empowering each other and kind of forget everything going on and just have a positive way to meet and mingle and make connections,” she said.
Hilton said she liked the first ZOOM session, in which MidFirst First Assistant Vice President Nicole Hopkins told how she went from being a businesswoman to a banker.
“Some of those tips and tricks, I didn’t know anything about,” Hilton said. “I loved watching how she grew and how she was able to become who she is today. It gave me a little bit of a push that I can keep going.”
