There's a toughness behind Good Morning Oklahoma anchor Sunny Leigh's made-for-TV smile — it came from finding help for a special needs son and battling sexism on the job.
"You can look at a rose and think it's a flower with thorns, or thorns with a flower," she told dozens of women attending the closing luncheon of the Greater Muskogee Area 2022 Women's Conference on Friday. "I believe that good things happen when you put good things out into the world."
The luncheon, held at Indian Capital Technology Center, capped a week of participation, which included online presentations and speeches.
During the luncheon Leigh recalled working and living along Florida's gulf coast.
Leigh recalled noticing her 11-day-old son never looked back at her.
Two discoveries shook her life. One was that her son had autism. The other was that her family was living on what later would be declared as the Coronet Industries Superfund site by the Environmental Protection Agency. Leigh said she and other families were drinking, bathing in and swimming in water that had been polluted by a phosphate mining site.
Leigh and her family eventually moved to Oklahoma, where she got a job with KVOO radio in 2004.
She said it was a matter of being in the right place at the right time.
"They were looking for a female for the morning show, and I was female," Leigh said.
Leigh recalled wonderful times with KVOO during the first four years.
"They didn't care what we did," she said, recalling such stunts as rolling down a hill in bubble wrap.
She recalled working with two favorite co-hosts that made her laugh, then contrasted it with challenges she faced at home.
"I got to go to work for four hours a day and laugh," she said. "Because I would go home to a child with special needs, and I still didn't know what the future was for him, so I would go home and cry. Not in front of him, not in front of my husband. I would go home and cry for nine years. That takes a mental toll."
Leigh also recalled spending years as the second banana to a string of male co-hosts — and being paid half of what they made.
"There were times when I would work 24-25 days and not take a day off, and I did that for half of what my co-host was making," she said.
She recalled finally telling her corporate bosses and having them tell her, "you're lucky to have this job because we can find someone younger and prettier who would work for a lot less money."
Leigh said the station fired her six days before Christmas. Her son was going to a special school for his autism at the time.
It was not long before KTUL picked Leigh up.
"They were in search for a woman, just like the radio station," but again, it was a matter of being in the right place at the right time, and standing up for myself."
Friday's luncheon also featured booths where vendors such as Broadway Market, Queen City & Co., Hattie's House, Festive Nest and Poppy's Garden offered sold their wares.
Tammye Howell of Premier USA said the conference and luncheon gives her a wonderful opportunity to network.
"It's a day we stop and celebrate all women," she said. "There is a variety of career women here with a variety of stories. We're here to support each other today."
The conference also attracted members of other chambers. Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce President Amanda Wion said she wanted to check the Muskogee women's conference to see if it could work at Sand Springs.
"So far, so good, this is great," Wion said while visiting a luncheon vendor. "It's very well organized for sure."
She said she listened to a few of this week's online speakers.
"They offered great insight into some skills and things I wasn't aware of," Wion said.
