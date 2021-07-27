Two women escaped a Tuesday afternoon fire that consumed a house on Cherry Street.
The fire at 1522 Cherry St., was called in at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday, the Muskogee Fire Department said.
Assistant Fire Marshal Mike Haley said the house was in flames when firefighters responded.
Two women who lived in the house left the scene in a car, Haley said. He said the women declined treatment from Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service and did not give their names before they left.
Two or three firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, Haley said.
Jody Montgomery, who lives across from the house, said she saw the house "flame up" Tuesday afternoon.
"That was a major hot fire," she said. "We were afraid it was going to get next door. There is a large dead tree leaning over on the house that belongs to the neighbor."
Montgomery said she knew the three people who lived in the house.
"I understand the mother and daughter got out the back door," she said. "They also had a bunch of cats, but I don't know about them."
Flames erupted in different parts of the house and through the roof as firefighters hosed down the house. Haley said the fire spread through the attic.
Firefighters also were hampered because there was no fire hydrant near the house, Haley said.
"We're having a hard time keeping water for all the hand lines going," Haley said."
A cause has not been determined, he said.
"We probably won't have a determinant for a while," Haley said.
Haley talked to the homeowner who told him he had a lot of electric cords strung through the house.
Montgomery said the mother's name is Glenda Davis and the daughter, who is probably in her teens, is named Serenity.
