Tulsa-based project manager Sonya Pyles knew she had to do something about substance in her family when she discovered her teenage daughter was also abusing drugs.
"That was the turning point," Pyles said. "I knew I had to break the vicious cycle."
Pyles, who faced charges of petit larceny and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia out of Creek County, knew that going back to prison wasn't going to change things for her, she said. Instead, she wanted rehabilitation, and she found it through the Tulsa County-based Women In Recovery program.
The program provides intensive therapeutic intervention and supervision to help rehabilitate women facing substance abuse addiction, serving as an alternative to incarceration, said WIR Court Coordinator Rachel Delcour. That program is available — with limits, Delcour noted — to women in Muskogee, Creek, Wagoner, Rogers, and Cherokee counties.
"They have to have a pending felony case, some kind of serious criminal matter that they’re dealing with in any kind of the neighboring counties of Tulsa," Delcour said. "They have to have a substance abuse disorder. Specific to the criteria for the women outside of Tulsa County, they have to at least have a history of opiate addiction. The money that we have received is earmarked for out-of-county women is specific to opiate abuse."
Should they qualify, women go through a three-phase program with WIR rather than long prison sentences. That program provides a much lower recidivism rate, according to a WIR release: 6 percent versus 70 percent or more for traditionally incarcerated women.
"Oftentimes, people go to prison and they come back in a worse situation than when they left," Delcour said. "Prison serves a purpose, but our program really tries to get to the root of why these women are engaging in criminal behavior in the first place. What we’re trying to do is reduce their recidivism risk factors as much as we can."
That takes a holistic approach aimed at providing structure and a sober environment for women as they conquer their addiction and rebuild their lives, Delcour said.
"We have three phases here. Phase 1 — all women are required to live in our housing. There's no getting around that, it's required. We have sober housing. They live there for four to six months," Delcour said. "They come to treatment at our facility every single day. During the first couple of months they’re also on a GPS monitor so there’s very little opportunity for shenanigans. We want them to be in a sober environment because they very typically come from environments that are not sober. Phase 1 is pretty restricted."
From there, the program slowly relaxes restrictions on participants as they move out into the community, seeking first part-time work, then full time employment and housing. WIR provides consultation and assistance with these steps, Delcour said.
"In Phase 2 and 3, they’ve already been here by about six months. In Phase 2 they start to work and they start to go out in the community. They’re still getting a lot of services. We really start looking at budgets and plans for long-term housing," Delcour said. "We help with that process. Most of them move out in Phase 2, and in Phase 3 they continue to work independently and work full-time jobs. Ultimately, they graduate after Phase 3, and then they’re sort of on their own."
For Pyles, who graduated from WIR five years ago, that process enabled her to face childhood abuse and trauma — which led her to addiction — and begin to heal.
"The program was extremely difficult, and what I mean is that it’s a hard program, because you have to face all of the things you don’t want to face in your past," Pyles said. "When I entered the program, I was ready, I wanted help, I wanted recovery, I wanted success, so I entered the program embracing everything it had to offer me. It was tough, because I was expected to now be on a schedule, I was expected to have a lot of structure, and I didn’t know anything about that in my life at the time."
Assistance in structuring and rebuilding her life was crucial in Pyles' later successes, she said.
"This was my second chance at life. This was my chance to become the woman that I was always created to be, because I was provided such a holistic approach to my healing," Pyles said. "They provided case management, mock job interviews, parenting classes and courses — everything I needed to become successful as a woman and as a mother."
Those successes include becoming a project manager at a Tulsa-based law firm and an advocate for criminal justice reform, as well as reformed relationships with her children and grandchild, Pyles said. In turn, the program also provided help for Pyles' addicted daughter, breaking the cycle.
"The therapy side of that was so important for me to be reunited with my children so we could develop a healthy relationship," Pyles said. "I know that I would be dead or in prison for many years, and my children would be in that cycle of addiction if it wasn’t for WIR."
Muskogee County District Judge Bret Smith said Women in Recovery's success rate made it an important alternative for qualified candidates in Muskogee County.
"From my standpoint, anything we can do that can keep families together, that holds offenders accountable and provides safety for the community, and makes them productive members of society? That’s a win-win for everybody," Smith said. "This isn’t the only program, but I am really impressed with their results and I think it’s a premier program and something that others could be modeled after. It’s certainly a step in the right direction. It’s really a completely different way of looking at this whole issue of women, crime and incarceration."
That's the goal, Delcour said — revisiting the conversation around incarceration and rehabilitation.
"We’ve been working with Tulsa County women for 10 years, and it was exciting to develop something new. No one was really talking about an alternative or female incarceration rates in Oklahoma," Delcour said. "Now other counties are starting to look at their practices and what they do. That’s been really exciting to watch. In the last six months to a year, we've started to expand to these other counties."
Pyles said this kind of reform and conversation is necessary to lessen recidivism rates and help people like her improve themselves.
"I didn’t want prison, I needed rehabilitation, and they provided that for me," Pyles said. "It takes that, for us to be successful. It can’t just be focusing in on one issue or one concern."
