The Women’s Foundation of Oklahoma announced 16 grants totaling $79,497 to higher education institutions for the 2020-2021 school year. The criteria for these 16 awards was the school's focus on providing support (advice/counseling, mentoring, referral/guidance, serving as advocates, specific materials and/or assistance) for single mother students and the proposed program’s ability for broad impact on a significant number of students.
“The mission of the Women’s Foundation of Oklahoma is deliberate and unique. Providing these vital services to single mothers is not only necessary, but it also empowers women as they work to obtain higher education,” said Communities Foundation of Oklahoma Executive Director, Teresa Rose Crook. “Communities Foundation of Oklahoma is proud to partner with WFO as they work to improve the lives of Oklahoma women and children.”
The 2020-2021 Grantees for the Muskogee area:
Connors State College ($5,000) Single Mother Support Services
Northeastern State University ($5,000) Enabling Self-Efficacy in Single Mothers
Established in 2003, the Women’s Foundation of Oklahoma advocates positive change for Oklahoma women and girls. WFO is committed to providing ongoing support to low-income single mothers working to complete their post-secondary education at Oklahoma colleges and universities. WFO works with higher education institutions across Oklahoma to provide grants that are used not only for tangible items such as food, backpacks and baby supplies, but also for the services that can’t be quantified — such as mentoring, tutoring and even child care. To learn more about WFO and its grants: www.wfok.org
