Work has started on repairing Greenleaf Apartments damaged by a fire in July.
The front part of the complex will be reduced to one floor containing the complex's offices while the north and south buildings will have a makeover.
Muskogee Fire Marshal Mike Haley said he and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined the fire was accidental and started by discarded smoking materials on a third floor balcony.
All Clean's Josh Terrell, a subcontractor on the project, said the rebuild could take 6-8 months.
"The parking lot side building where the offices are will be one level," Terrell said. "Back to the elevator, same as it was before. Both south and north buildings will be getting new flooring and I believe new windows."
Terrell said there are other factors inhibiting the completion of the rebuild that the contractor is waiting on.
"I know he's got to wait for architects," he said. "He's got to get drawing and everything approved for the rebuild."
Within the past year and a half the complex has had two fires.
On June 1, 2021, one unit on the third floor was destroyed by a fire and several others received smoke or water damage. Haley said the July fire damaged 23 of the apartment's 100 units and resulted in 50 percent of the total square footage receiving water and smoke damage.
It was the second fire that has resulted in the remodel. That fire also displaced all of Greenleaf's residents.
Prior to the first fire, Greenleaf's caretaker, Marcrum Management, was informed by Haley's office of several violations found during a March 31, 2021 fire/safety inspection — one being that the complex was not on a 24/7 monitoring system.
One month after the June fire, Haley said he was told by the manager on the premises that some of the violations had been taken care of, including the monitoring system. Haley told the management company it had two weeks to get the violations corrected because the manager had lied to him.
After calling York Electronic Systems, the monitoring system for the complex, Haley found out that Greenleaf wasn't being monitored because York had not been paid.
Haley said by the middle of August of that year, all the violations had been corrected.
Attempts to reach Marcrum Management were unsuccessful.
