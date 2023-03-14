Workshop at Hunter’s Home to focus on historic chicken care practices

PARK HILL — Learn about historic chicken care practices during a workshop at Hunter’s Home in Park Hill from 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Many of the practices are being used at the historic home.
The workshop will cover the basics of caring for free-range chickens, including keeping the animals watered and fed, tracking where they lay eggs and luring the flock back into the chicken coop to roost. Participants can also meet the new Faverolle chicks at Hunter’s Home. Faverolle chickens are known for their beards and feathered legs and feet.
This workshop is free with the regular cost of admission. It is recommended for ages 13 and up.
Hunter’s Home is located at 19479 E. Murrell Home Road in Park Hill. Visit www.okhistory.org/huntershome to view admission prices. Information: (918) 456-2751 for more information.
