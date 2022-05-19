Workshop to address food labeling regulations

STILLWATER – The Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products Center is set to host a public two-day Food Labeling Workshop June 8-9. Participants will learn about the Food and Drug Administration food labeling regulations.
Andrea Graves, business and marketing specialist, said misleading food labels can be confusing for consumers and small businesses and startups will benefit from the workshop.
“This workshop will provide an opportunity for food industry professionals to design an honest and attractive label, while still abiding by regulations,” Graves said. “Experienced specialists at FAPC help guide workshop participants to exceed the consumers’ desire for clean-labeled products.”
During the workshop, industry professionals will learn about mandatory label elements, nutrition labeling requirements, health and nutrition claims, the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act of 2004 and special labeling exemptions.
Register now for the Food Labeling Workshop. For any other questions contact Karen Smith, FAPC workshop coordinator, at karenl.smith@okstate.edu or call (405) 744-6277.
FAPC, a part of OSU’s Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, helps to discover, develop and deliver technical and business information that will stimulate and support the growth of value-added food and agricultural products and processing in Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.