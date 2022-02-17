World Stage Theatre Company presents 'The Song of Jacob Zulu'

Civil rights battles during South Africa's Apartheid era are explored in "The Song of Jacob Zulu."
Tulsa's World Stage Theatre Company will present the drama Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Muskogee Little Theatre.
Director Kelli McLoud-Schingen recalled seeing "The Song of Jacob Zulu" 30 years ago in Chicago.
"And the play stuck with me," she said. "It tells the audience that when one's civil liberties are challenged, many people will do extreme things for their freedom. It asks the question of the audience, what are you willing to do when your freedom is challenged."
McLoud-Schingen, who also is World Stage executive director, said the story focuses on a South African minister's son, Jacob Zulu.
"He got tired of hearing about young black people killed due to governmental and police actions. He decided to join African National Congress, and he killed four people in a bombing at a mall on Christmas Day," she said.
The play features music from Ladysmith Black Mambazo and other sources.
The production comes to Muskogee after playing at Tulsa Performing Arts Center from Jan. 27 to Feb. 6.
McLoud-Schingen said she's excited to bring the play to Muskogee.
"Our hope is that a number of African Americans will be in the audience," she said.
MLT is actively seeking more African Americans in the audience and onstage, said MLT Executive Director Coni Wetz.
"Muskogee Little Theatre is unable to cast a 'Dream Girls,' or 'Raisin in the Sun' because we don't have those people," she said. "Muskogee Little Theatre is a community theater for every single person in this community."
She recalled the challenge of finding an African American to play a race-specific role in the MLT production of "To Kill a Mockingbird."
"We could not fill that role until two weeks before we opened," Wetz said.
She said she met McLoud-Schingen three years ago at an Oklahoma Community Theatre Association Conference, when World Stage Theatre Company won Theater of the Year.
"I am super hopeful our community will support a theater troupe from Tulsa that is making a difference in community theater," Wetz said. "Part of their mission is to put color on stages and in audiences by telling compelling stories about their race."
McLoud-Schingen said Wetz wanted to engage more communities of color. The Tulsa director said it can be a challenge.
"Specific to the African-American community, there needs to be specific outreach," she said. "They would not typically come to see theater unless they are very familiar with it."
She said that when Theater Tulsa presented "Dream Girls" last October, "we had a packed house for the run of the show because people were familiar with that show."
African-Americans are "huge theater-goers," McLoud-Schingen said.
"There is quite the population who would enjoy the theater, but are not always sure what shows are coming, and when, because there's not specific outreach to them," she said. "When Theatre North puts on a theater production, the audiences are filled with African American people. They love the theater. They will enjoy a live theater production. They will come to the theater. You just need to create a story and material where they can see themselves in."
