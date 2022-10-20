FORT GIBSON — Cindy Miller at last has a place to honor her grandfather.
Fireman First Class Joseph D. West was serving aboard the USS Drexler (DD-741) when the ship was attacked on March 27, 1945, by three Japanese aircraft after departing for Okinawa. The ship sank in less than 50 seconds, and West was lost at sea.
On Wednesday, the Department of Veteran Affairs honored West's ultimate sacrifice with a headstone and memorial service at the Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
Miller, of Oologah, was in attendance with her husband Chuck, daughter Laurie, and son Chris and was honored by the ceremony.
"Oh my gosh, this means so much. It's just wonderful," she said. "We were talking that there's some place where we can come and put flowers and there hasn't been."
Memorial headstones and markers are furnished by U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for eligible deceased active duty service members and veterans whose remains are not recovered or identified, are buried at sea, donated to science or whose cremated remains have been scattered.
Miller said her mother was only 6 years old when her grandfather died, and all her mother had was stories from family.
"From what she remembered, he was on the ship," she said. "She always thought she was killed in the magazine room."
Chuck Miller said his mother-in-law said when she was younger she had wondered why he was reading books when they were in battle, not knowing the ammunition storage area aboard a warship is referred to as a magazine.
Laurie Miller expressed how proud she was of her great-grandfather.
"It's amazing," she said. "I think it's so neat to have a place to come and remember. And his headstone is right in front of the tree, it's not that difficult to find."
The service was conducted by Retired Navy Chaplain Commander Forrest Kirk. At the end of the service, he had trouble finding words to offer the Millers.
"I have no words," he said. "But it's a definite honor to stand here and be able to say a word to facilitate what your loved one did among so many others to allow us to have the freedom that we have today."
