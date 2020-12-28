Wright lauded at his final commissioners' meeting

District 2 Commissioner Stephen Wright gaveled out his final meeting as chairman of Muskogee County Board of Commissioners on Monday.
Wright's colleagues praised him and his 12 years of service as the clock winds down on the final few days of the commissioner's third term. Voters denied Wright a fourth term on Nov. 3, when they elected political newcomer Keith Hyslop.
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said Wright accomplished a lot for Muskogee County through his leadership positions with the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma. Wright presently serves as secretary-treasurer for ACCO, which advocates for counties at the state and federal levels of government.
"I love the fact you say what you mean," Payne said. "You're right, you're wrong, you're whatever, but I don't have to wonder about where you stand, and I loved that."
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said he was appreciative of the camaraderie facilitated by Wright. He said that is something "not every county has."
"We may not always agree," Doke said. "But we can always listen to each other" and that "makes life a lot easier."
District Attorney Orvil Loge described Wright as a public servant who has proven to be "dedicated and loyal to the county."
"You always wanted to get every decision right — you looked at everything and considered everything, always trying to make the right decision that was in the best interest for the county," Loge said about Wright. "You have charted a way that people can look at and be proud of for all your service."
Assessor Ron Dean said he was impressed by Wright's humanitarian efforts during times of need. He said Wright's service to the county went above and "beyond the title of a commissioner."
"You made an impression on me when I watched you help people who were hurting, people who were grieving, and I watched you step up as a human being and give them all the tender loving care you could," Dean said. "It was human being helping human being — I never saw you walk away from any opportunity to help someone."
Wright said he has looked at other job opportunities but has no immediate plans. He told his colleagues "it's been an honor and a privilege to serve" the county's residents and alongside "each and every one of you" while "doing this work."
"My phone number will stay the same, and if you need me, call me," Wright said, before offering a moment of levity and adjourning his final commissioners' meeting. "I will not block anybody's number."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.