Writer tells of friendship with music legend Haggard

Raymond McDonald considers the late music legend Merle Haggard a "second dad."
McDonald, Haggard's sometime personal assistant and bus driver from 2009 until the performer's death in 2016, talks in his memoir "Merle Haggard Was a Friend of Mine" about the first time he saw Haggard, living as a teenager with the superstar and being on the road.
"He was like a dad to me and one of my best friends," McDonald said. "When he died, I didn't want the stories that I knew about him that no one else knew. I wanted his fans to know. That's the main reason I wrote the book, also I wanted to contribute to his legacy."
Haggard put Muskogee on the map with his song, "Okie from Muskogee." The song brought a lot of attention to Muskogee after its release in December 1969.
Haggard, who had battled cancer and was suffering from double pneumonia at the time of his death, died on April 6, 2016 — his 79th birthday — at his ranch in Bakersfield, California. He was scheduled to play in Muskogee in June of that year.
The book begins with McDonald and his family moving from Kansas to California in the late 1950s, and the adjustment he had to make being a Native American in an all-white school. It was during that time that he became acquainted with Buddy and Mike Owens, sons of country music star Buck Owens.
When McDonald's family moved to the Los Angeles area, McDonald did not want to have to start all over again meeting friends and called his Owens friends and asked if he could live with them for his sophomore year of high school. When they said yes, he packed his stuff and headed back to Oildale to live with Buddy, Mike, their mother Bonnie and Bonnie's new husband — Merle Haggard.
McDonald tells of the style of music that Haggard was known for and how he was respected in the music industry.
"He did cross all genres," McDonald said. "Everybody love him. He was proud of being accepted by the Black community. He was very proud of that."
Haggard never performed with a playlist. McDonald also reveals a story that shows how Haggard cared for his fans and how it changed what songs Haggard played during his concerts.
"There were times when I would take off my backstage pass and stand by the exit to hear people come out," he said. "One time in a small town in Oklahoma, I was standing there and a guy came storming out followed by his wife. When his wife asked why he was so upset, he said, 'I paid for these tickets and he didn't play my favorite song,' which he said was 'Workin' Man Blues.'
"When I told Merle this on the bus, he clenched his fist and banged his head on the table. For every show after that, he made sure he played 'Workin' Man Blues.'"
McDonald was also one of Haggard's friends, and fans that believe a statue should be erected in Muskogee to pay tribute to the singer. Fundraising stalled, and not much has been heard about the project. McDonald would like to see the project should be completed.
"I have direct access to one performer," McDonald said. "I will send him an email, a voice mail and tell him what the city wants to do. If they had a fundraising concert — even virtual — who knows. Maybe one of them will come to town and do one for free."
McDonald's book is available for purchase at store.bookbaby.com. You can also find it at Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble.com and Target.com.
