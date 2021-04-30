A Tulsa man was injured, and a person whose name was not released died in a collision on the Muskogee Turnpike on Thursday, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Harrison Kutz, 31 of Tulsa was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa where he was admitted in good condition, the report states.
According to the trooper's report, the collision happened at approximately noon in the eastbound lane at mile marker 5.5 in Broken Arrow in Wagoner County. The driver who died in the collision was driving a 1999 Ford Explorer westbound in the eastbound lanes for unknown reason.
Three other vehicles were eastbound in the eastbound lanes. Kutz was driving a 2010 Subaru; Judd Sanders, 39, of Muskogee, was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram; Gurjit Aulakh, of Sachse, Texas, was driving a 2015 Volvo Semi.
The Ford Explorer struck the Subaru, which caused the Explorer to catch fire and pin Kutz in the Subaru for approximately 20 minutes. The Dodge Ram then struck the rear of the Subaru. The Volvo then collided with the left rear bumper of the Subaru, as well as the Dodge Ram.
None of the other drivers were injured, nor was a 13-year-old Muskogee girl, whose name was not released, who was a passenger in Sanders' vehicle.
