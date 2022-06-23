Yank Tipton Post 474 VFW, Auxiliary donates to The Barracks

Yank Tipton Post 474 VFW and Auxiliary members of Muskogee donated toiletry items and shower shoes to The Barracks. Auxiliary members were there to meet Rob Blanton, operations manager, and Jimmy Rouch, facility manager.
The members were excited to see the work that has been accomplished for our veterans. Our hats off to the employees and volunteers of the Barracks.
Any club or organization can donate to the Barracks as they are in need of monies for fixing the roof, electric, air conditioning and fire prevention aspects of the building.
For VFWA membership information, contact Sandi Stafford at (918) 869-9530.
