Supporters of Medicaid-expansion in Oklahoma are on their third day of a statewide “community check-in” that will cover 21 communities and 1,400 miles in four days. Supporters will use the tour to check in with local grassroots advocates, thank essential health care workers, and tout the local economic impact of the passage of State Question 802.
They will be distributing bumper stickers, yard signs, and info about the upcoming June 30 election.
The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the visitor's parking lot at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, 300 Rockefeller Drive.
The Yes On 802 campaign worked over the summer and fall of 2019 gathering signatures to put Medicaid expansion on the ballot in 2020.
