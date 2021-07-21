Joshua Till, president of Young Democrats of America, will address Muskogee County Democrats at the regular July meeting of the group.
Till is leading the petition challenge against HB1674. This bill provides legal protection to drivers who run over peaceful protestors in the streets. He will have petitions for those who choose to carry them. Petitions may also be obtained from the Rev. Rodger Cutler, Muskogee County Democrat vice chair, and Donna Woods, president of Democratic Women of Muskogee. Deb Proctor, CDII chairman, will also address the group.
Muskogee County Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. They hope Democrats will attend the meeting and welcome guests to Muskogee. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be practiced.
