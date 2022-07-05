WAGONER — A mixed-breed terrier named Abigail proved to be a patriotic pooch at Monday's Independence Day Parade.
Red and blue dye was striped across her white fur and colored the tips of her ears, paws and tail, making her the parade's top dog.
Three dogs joined dozens of youngsters on bicycles, scooters and child four-wheelers as they paraded around Wagoner's Maple Park.
Abigail's owner, Wagoner dog groomer Whitney Bradley, said she ordered the dog hair dye online. She said the dye is safe for dog fur.
Bradley said she had already dyed Abigail for an Independence Day weekend golf cart parade Saturday at Taylor Ferry.
"So, we decided we're going to come to this," Bradley said.
Abigail is no stranger to showing her colors. Bradley said she entered the dog in a Halloween contest a few years ago.
"You can still see her Easter a little bit," Bradley said, pointing to faded pink fur. "She was an Easter egg. Her hair grows so slowly, it's still colored."
While Abigail trotted along the parade route, a white Maltese named Baxter rode in a carriage. He wore a red scarf and blue harness.
"He wants you to know he's very manly," said Baxter's owner, Eva Garroutte of Tahlequah. "Don't let the floofy hair cut fool you."
Garroutte said Monday marked Baxter's first parade.
"I'm hoping he won't throw a fit," she said, adding that Baxter is a rescue that came from Westie Rescue and Muddy Paws Rescue in Tulsa.
"Muddy Paws is an organization that is staffed mainly by women who have served time in prison, but have been trained to have careers grooming dogs. It's a very worthy organization."
Samantha Call, a parade organizer, said the annual event draws 50 to 100 people.
"It's a good event for the community," she said.
Wagoner Council member Gayla Wright, a parade judge, said the entries were all cute.
Jada Goodnight, 5 1/2, came dressed to take first in her age group. Her pink four-wheeler had American flags on each side and sticks that looked like fireworks poking out the back. A red, white and blue unicorn was on the hood. Jada wore a sparkly, starry headband.
"My mom put the stars on it," she said, pointing to the hood.
Gage Rhodes, 5, took second with his four-wheeler. He pointed out how he put ribbons and pinwheels on his handlebars. An eagle draped in flag regalia adorned the front. Also riding in front was a stuffed brown dog.
"That's Snuggly," Gage said.
His sister, Jenna Rhodes, 9, put ribbons, pinwheels and a bow on her bike.
"I did it last night and today," she said.
Wagoner Parade Winners
Ages 0-4 — 1. Conlee Waits; 2. Leah O'Donnell; 3. Addy Jo O'Donnell.
Ages 5-9 — 1. Jada Goodnight; 2. Gage Rhodes; 3. Jaxon Goodnight.
Ages 10-older — 1. Chris Goodnight; 2. Lane Goforth; 3. Gracie Goforth.
Pet — Abby Bradley.
Family — Goforth family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.