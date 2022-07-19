Leo Farmer knew a cork had to go somewhere on the boat he was making at Q.B. Boydstun Library last Friday.
"Put the cork underneath here," the Muskogee 5-year-old told his grandpop, Shannon Farmer, while they made a watercraft with a coated paper bowl, tape, paper sail and a cork.
Ah, but did it float? Did it sail?
Leo and other youngsters used all sorts of items to make sailboats when the Science Museum of Oklahoma held Regatta 101.
"They get to make sure their sailboat sails," said Jeremy Causey from the Science Museum of Oklahoma. "It's definitely an engineering challenge on how things float, and what kind of shapes catch wind better."
Participants put their boats in a tub of water to check buoyancy, then had a fan blow their boats to check sailing ability.
Aurora Cannon, 4, put a row of flat craft sticks together with help from her father, Kyle Cannon. Little sister Alice Cannon, 2, watched.
Asher DuPriest, 6, made a boat with a coated paper bowl, paper towel roll and a paper plate. His first attempt fell over in the water.
"More sail than boat," Causey said.
Asher had more success with a smaller sail.
Leo's first boat floated, but fell over once it caught wind.
He adjusted his sails, moved the cork toward the bottom of the boat and tried again with success.
