Your Take: How are you prepared for the coronavirus?

"Just sanitizing myself and going to the doctors, basically. I have been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, which is a blood cancer. It's a great concern to me. My concern is for the stuff coming out of China."
— Eva Collins-Shipp, Muskogee
"I'm not at all because I don't think it's a big threat to me. I don't frequent big places. I'm not feeling sick. I wash my hands, good hygiene."
— Lee Ann Stout, Eufaula
"Try my best to dress right. Try not to go places where people spread germs, like if there's a lot of coughing and sneezing. I doubt I will go to places like that."
— Jerry Alexander, Muskogee
"I'm definitely not prepared at all. It is scary, but I'm not scared really."
— Skyler Hadley, Muskogee
"I'm a microbiologist. What people must do is take steps to prevent, and how you prevent is personal hygiene. Wash your hands as many times as you can if you go outside the home. At least spend 20-30 seconds to wash your hands with soap and lukewarm water. Also, if you have a cold, stay indoors."
— Dr. Abraham Joseph, Muskogee
