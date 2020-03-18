"I can't really answer that because it's really not around here. But as far as what I hear, yes. They are getting all of the information out there where you need to be and keep clean."
— Donald James Jr., Muskogee
"They're open and they're not hiding anything. They're very big about being open with the citizens, and they're preparing us and they have all of the basic necessities. I think it's good."
— Lahyrssa Peters, Muskogee
"I guess. Well, we don't have that many cases but at least they're getting on it. I don't know what they can do, but I think they're going a little too far in closing up so many things."
— Mamie Maxwell, Muskogee
"I think they're doing all right, they're doing all they can do. I don't know what else they can do at this point. It may still be a kind of early, but I think the schools are closing. Whatever they're doing is pretty much what they can do."
— Katie Checotah, Fort Gibson
"I believe they are, yes. They have limitations. They're human and can not anticipate what a virus will do. Can we? Only God knows, so we trust him."
— Raul Rizo, Muskogee
"I think so. I think they started with early action and I think their plan is good, it's in force. I'm very pleased and I feel comfortable."
— Kim Garrett, Broken Arrow
