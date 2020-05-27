"My son will be a senior in the fall and we have had conversations on what we all feel is best for him. At this point we have decided to watch the numbers and make a choice if he will return to a school campus or continue online learning."
— Tracy Ann Parish, Muskogee
"Idk why they think it’ll spread faster at school but not at Walmart? Kids need an education that most parents cannot give. A lot of kids need the ‘safe space’ of school. There needs to be changes implemented but not cancelled."
— Lori Dyer, Muskogee
"Open up and regular school or close Lowe’s!!"
— Lisa Moore, Muskogee
"They need school more than Biden needs votes."
— Gary Dowling, Porum
"Yes! Our future will look very grim without schools."
— Kenadee Hughes, Muskogee
"Yes I think they should reopen. The reason is because we can't protect these kids from every germ, disease, etc for the rest of there future. Some of us parents are unable to teach our kids what they need to learn. For instance me. My child is blind he goes to The Blind School in Muskogee. I don't have the knowledge to teach him what he needs to know. Other parents may have children with disabilities that need that certain person that can teach that child right. We as parents need to make sure that our children aren't going to school running fevers or acting like its just a cold. Monitor that child call the doctor to make sure its not a viral or something that needs further attention. If the school calls you and lets you know your child is running a low fever make arrangements for you or someone to pick him or her up before it gets worse. This is just my opinion."
— LaDonna Rodriguez, Fletcher
