"Absolutely not. Make whatever recommendations you wish, plead if you feel so moved but being ordered to shelter in place is another level all together. If this is done and accepted in response to this virus then we should prepare our children for a lifetime of intermittent infringement on their free movement."
— Adam Karnes, Porter
"Yes, so the spread will stop completely."
— Tracy Rogers Chastain, Muskogee
"Yes, I’d rather be quarantined for 2 weeks than let all this go on for another couple months!"
— Brittany Reece, Fort Gibson
"Yes. Obviously we lack the self control to stay home. It's too easy to run to the store or the drive through. I also believe fast food and restaurants should close. I have heard of several people who work fast food that have symptoms but have no choice but to work. It will take a lock down to prevent the continued spread of this virus. This is not to say 2 weeks will result in a miracle but it will help slow the progression. Give the public enough notice and close it up."
— De McBride, Muskogee
"You're going to have to shoot me to keep me inside during turkey season! Think I'm kidding?? P.S. but I am wearing a mask."
— Russell Karnes, Wagoner
— Kenton Brooks
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.