"People just need to be intelligent enough to recognize that social media is not the best place to find accurate and gainful information. Regulation of speech is anti-America, even if the speech is idiotic."

— David Jarrard, Muskogee

"That would then regulate the regulators who want it regulated."

— Jimmy Swanson, Haskell

"I find it funny that it’s the “anti-regulation” republicans who want it to be regulated. So much for small government."

— Scott Jordan Emigh, Sand Springs

"Regulated to tell the facts and not opinions!"

— Nathan Holden, Muskogee

"The only people who want regulations on privately held social-media platforms are those who were booted off said platforms for constantly violating the platform rules."

— Bob Thompson

