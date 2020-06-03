"People just need to be intelligent enough to recognize that social media is not the best place to find accurate and gainful information. Regulation of speech is anti-America, even if the speech is idiotic."
— David Jarrard, Muskogee
"That would then regulate the regulators who want it regulated."
— Jimmy Swanson, Haskell
"I find it funny that it’s the “anti-regulation” republicans who want it to be regulated. So much for small government."
— Scott Jordan Emigh, Sand Springs
"Regulated to tell the facts and not opinions!"
— Nathan Holden, Muskogee
"The only people who want regulations on privately held social-media platforms are those who were booted off said platforms for constantly violating the platform rules."
— Bob Thompson
