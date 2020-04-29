“Absolutely. The USPS is vital to the health and welfare of our citizens. They also play an integral part in our economy. They are also the largest employer of veterans in the country.”
— Ron Wyatt, Warner
“U.S. government doesn’t even have 10 billion dollars to give probably.”
— Jeremy Dallis, Fort Gibson
“No, make it a private business & run it like one.”
— Kim Davis, Wagoner
“The problem with that is the funds will not go to the actual mail carriers but to the supervisors as “bonuses” while the low man on the totem pole will get nothing.”
— Torrie Sellers, Fort Gibson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.