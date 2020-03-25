"I'm the only one that's in my household that goes in and out. We're separated. I have a father. He's 88 year old, stays mostly in his room and I have to explain it to him every day for the reason. It's just me and my wife, and we kind of stay separated."
— Everett Gardenhire, Muskogee
"I stay at home a lot, not much of anything else."
— James Brown, Muskogee
"I own a commercial cleaning company. It's kind of hard to maintain all of the products, but other than that, nothing. Just paying attention to the detail and away from personal contact. "
— Dillon Coughran, Muskogee
"Keep my hands clean, keep my baby's hands clean, try to keep my house as clean as possible."
— Rebecca Blackshear, Muskogee
"I'm just following the rules, the best we can. That's about all we can do."
— David Ragsdale Sr., Muskogee
